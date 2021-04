Zou Zou: A Chic Boutique

Fashion might not be the first thing you think of when Orlando comes to mind. But this eclectic women's boutique in the heart of downtown's hip Thornton Park district is miles from the theme parks and up close and personal with cool. Owner Wendy Ricchi has been setting the city's female fashion standards for years with her boho-chic taste and penchant for flirty dresses, handmade jewelry, and ultra-feminine shoes. Prices aren't cheap, but you're paying for quality here and a unique, on trend, and very- Florida look.