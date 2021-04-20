Zorbaz on the Lake
402 W Lake Dr, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, USA
| +1 218-847-5305
Photo courtesy of Scott & Zorbaz on the Lake
Sun - Sat 10am - 2am
ZorbazBetween the constant recommendations from locals and the ubiquitous fans wearing worn-out tees from the ’90s, there’s no way you’re making it through Northwest Minnesota without hearing about Zorbaz. Launched in 1969 in a beachside candy shop in Detroit Lakes, the restaurant now has 11 locations, where it serves a unique mix of pizza and Mexican fare in a beach bar–inspired setting. At each outpost, the pizza dough is handcrafted, the salsa is made fresh daily, and the margaritas might just have you thinking you’re in Cabo instead of Minnesota. There are even games for kids and regular events for adults.
For a better sense of what you’re getting into at Zorbaz, visit the website, where all the s’s have been swapped out for z’s without any explanation and you can find fun content like quizzes, staff profiles, and drink-of-the-month recipes. Or, just head to the nearest location by car, boat, or snowmobile and load up on tacos, build-your-own pies, and good times . . . or timz.