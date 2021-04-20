Zoom Leisure Bikes
431 Mississagua St, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0, Canada
| +1 905-468-2366
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm
Cycling Niagara-on-the-LakeWith its very flat roads and generous bike paths right by the lake, Niagara-on-the-Lake (NOTL) is a great way to get a workout while touring the wineries. Zoom Leisure has a great reputation for leading a great bike tour. That said, if you want to rent a bike and ride your own route, the staff will give you a map and you’ll be on your way!
On the tour, we visited Jackson Triggs (our favourite winery on this tour), Reif Estates and Riverview. Peller Estates is normally on the route but since we were going there that evening, our tour guide customized our route to our experience and surprised us with ice wine slushies at the Ice House. It was a bit of a longer distance but well, worth it! Lunch is included at Walkers Country Market. Make sure to get some freshly picked cherries and take a peek in the Wayside Chapel, the smallest chapel in Ontario!
If you want to buy a few bottles, a van tours the route with you and can drop off the bottles back to Zoom or to your hotel/B&B.
If this is your first time to NOTL, taking the tour will help you navigate the region and make the most out of your visit.