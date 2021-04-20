Where are you going?
Like all things Brazilian, the emphasis is on family, children and relaxation. This meandering zoo becomes an outdoor living room strung with hammocks from home, picnics and families on the weekends. During the week it is a quiet and easily navigable walk with kids. Like all zoo's the big creatures are the most popular, but the Capybaras, native and wild, meander the grounds in and outside of some cages as if they were a part of the show. Watch your step as sidewalks can be tricky and capybara pellets are a plenty. Don't miss some of Brasilia's best popcorn, pink or salty sold by vendors throughout the park.
By Elise Hanna , AFAR Contributor

