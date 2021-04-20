Zone
4246 Saint Denis Street
| +1 514-845-3530
Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Wed, Sat 10am - 7pm
Thur, Fri 10am - 9pm
The Most Stylish Home Decor Store in the CityUpon entering Zone, nobody would believe that this sophisticated store started out in a run-down former mechanical shop just a few blocks away.
But today, Zone has a lovely new space—bright, airy, and spacious—that can only inspire dwellers to decorate their home with style. A carefully curated selection of items, from light fixtures to furniture and from knickknacks to trinkets, Zone's merchandise features a little bit of everything.
I love popping into Zone, even when I don't particularly need anything. And not once have I walked out empty-handed.