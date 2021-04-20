Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Zombie Burger + Drink Lab

300 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309, USA
Website
| +1 515-244-9292
Zombie's Burgers have Swagger Des Moines Iowa United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11am - 2am

Zombie's Burgers have Swagger

Serving gourmet burgers (not brains…) to downtown Des Moines since 2011, there's a Zombie burger for everyone. Adventurous eaters will love the Undead Elvis burger with peanut butter, fried bananas and bacon and lovers of fried food will order The Boomstick with its deep fried chili or They're Coming to Get You Barbara served on two grilled cheese sandwiches. All Zombie's burgers are bashed on the grill so they're cooked through with crispy edges and the the mac and cheese (which comes on the burger if you order The Walking Ched) and the fried brussels sprouts are equally spectacular. If that isn't enough, the brain freeze shakes come with or without vodka and my favorite is the Zombie Bride Wedding Cake made with yellow cake mix and vanilla ice cream. Zombie's got enough going on to put you into a food coma but it will be really delicious getting there.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points