Zogs Dogs Inc

Indulge at Zog's Dogs
The best place to indulge in a fast food fix after an exhausting day on the ski hill is definitely Zog’s Dogs. Renowned for their poutine and fried onion laden smokies, Zog’s is located at the base of the Whistler Gondola and has been a local ski bum haunt for years. One of the most entertaining times to visit the food stand is when the nightclubs and bars shut down for the night and the locals and foreigners stop in for an afterhours snack. At this time of the night, you’ll surely stumble upon some interesting conversations and antics. Heck, you might even be persuaded to join in!