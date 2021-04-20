Zoetry Paraiso De La Bonita Riviera Maya Puerto Morelos All Inclusive Carretera Cancun-Chetumal Km 328, Bahía Petempich, Benito Juarez, 77580 Puerto Morelos, Q.R., Mexico

Luxury Resort Along the Great Maya Reef This AAA 5-Diamond all-inclusive award winner features 90 suites, unpolished marble corridors dotted with antiques, impressive sculptures and art from around the world.



Tucked into the coastline of the ecological reserve along the Great Maya Reef lower level suites feature a private plunge pool and oversized chaises for a private tête-à-tête. Gourmet dining and exotic drinks are found in a collection of restaurants and bars. The Thalasso Center & Spa offer a vast roster of treatments for total wellness.

