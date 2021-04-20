Where are you going?
Zocalo Cafe [CLOSED]

1110 W Lynn St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
Website
| +1 512-472-8226
Sat, Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 10pm

If you find yourself in the quirky west Austin neighborhood of Clarksville, don't make the mistake of thinking that you need to head back downtown to find a place to eat.

For anything from a cup of coffee to a fine dinner to a weekend brunch, head to the area around 12th Street and West Lynn, where you can find all manner of cafés, restaurants, coffee shops, and cocktail bars.

A few popular spots include Zocalo Café for Mexican food, Cipollina for modern Italian, Jeffrey's for an upscale brunch, and Caffè Medici for a morning cuppa and a muffin.
By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

