Sat, Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 10pm
Cute Cafés in West AustinIf you find yourself in the quirky west Austin neighborhood of Clarksville, don't make the mistake of thinking that you need to head back downtown to find a place to eat.
For anything from a cup of coffee to a fine dinner to a weekend brunch, head to the area around 12th Street and West Lynn, where you can find all manner of cafés, restaurants, coffee shops, and cocktail bars.
A few popular spots include Zocalo Café for Mexican food, Cipollina for modern Italian, Jeffrey's for an upscale brunch, and Caffè Medici for a morning cuppa and a muffin.