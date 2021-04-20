Zizaitang Tea House (自在堂) China, Guangdong, Guangzhou Shi, Haizhu Qu, 新港东路畔江花园外街1号

Traditional Tea Service with Organic, Vegetarian Menu Tiny tea shops are scattered throughout the city, and all offer free tastings for potential buyers, but for an elegant tea-drinking experience, the Zizaitang Tea House can't be beat.



It's a peaceful teahouse with traditional Chinese furniture and decor; many of the paintings are for sale, as well. The menu features organic, vegetarian dishes and a large variety of teas. Your tea selection is prepared at your table in the appropriate traditional style.



There is a large guzhen (famous Chinese traditional instrument) in the room, too. Reportedly, it's possible to arrange for a performance while you enjoy your tea, though I haven't done it myself.

