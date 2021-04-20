Zizaitang Tea House (自在堂)
China, Guangdong, Guangzhou Shi, Haizhu Qu, 新港东路畔江花园外街1号
+86 20 8426 6158
Traditional Tea Service with Organic, Vegetarian MenuTiny tea shops are scattered throughout the city, and all offer free tastings for potential buyers, but for an elegant tea-drinking experience, the Zizaitang Tea House can't be beat.
It's a peaceful teahouse with traditional Chinese furniture and decor; many of the paintings are for sale, as well. The menu features organic, vegetarian dishes and a large variety of teas. Your tea selection is prepared at your table in the appropriate traditional style.
There is a large guzhen (famous Chinese traditional instrument) in the room, too. Reportedly, it's possible to arrange for a performance while you enjoy your tea, though I haven't done it myself.