Zinc Cafe & Market Inc
3222 East Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625, USA
| +1 949-719-9462
Sun - Sat 7am - 5pm
Zinc Cafe & MarketIt’s thoroughly impressive how much this cafe has to offer. You walk in to find farmhouse decor amongst indoor and outdoor seating, a small bakery section, a boutique, meals to go, freshly prepared pastas, and an additional menu to order from. Though you’re right on Pacific Coast Highway, the covered outdoor seating keeps lunch intimate.
Local tip: As parking can be a wee bit hectic on the main road, it’s best to park on a side street (all of them are named after flowers) and enjoy a stroll to the café.