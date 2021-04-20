Where are you going?
Zinc Cafe & Market Inc

3222 East Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625, USA
Sun - Sat 7am - 5pm

It’s thoroughly impressive how much this cafe has to offer. You walk in to find farmhouse decor amongst indoor and outdoor seating, a small bakery section, a boutique, meals to go, freshly prepared pastas, and an additional menu to order from. Though you’re right on Pacific Coast Highway, the covered outdoor seating keeps lunch intimate.

Local tip: As parking can be a wee bit hectic on the main road, it’s best to park on a side street (all of them are named after flowers) and enjoy a stroll to the café.
By Jaime Komer , AFAR Local Expert

