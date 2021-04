Peking Opera in Zhujiajiao

While a lot of people make the trek out to Shanghai 's famous watertown during the day, here's a good reason to go in the evening: outdoor Peking Opera.The Zhujiajiao Peking Opera association really comes to life in the summer with performances most evenings in warmer weather. Besides, staying through the evening means you'll get to see the town once the masses of other tourists have left.