Zhujiajiao

Zhujiajiao, Qingpu District, Shanghai, China
Suburban Life. Water Village Style.

On a trip to Shanghai, I took a few days to visit nearby water villages which are considered to be suburbs of Shanghai. These are the places where the canals dominate the village landscape. Often, getting from point A to point B requires transport via boat. Some of the villages were more touristy than others. The one that hit the spot for me was Zhujiajiao. Quaint, quiet and the perfect place to watch a snippet of rural Chinese life in this part of the country. Not to mention that it was nice respite from the hustle and bustle of Shanghai.
By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
