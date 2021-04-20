Zhonggulou Hotel 1 Shehui Rd, BeiYuanMen XiaoChi YiTiao Jie, Lianhu Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China, 710001

This Guy Is Amazing I've seen people with two fully-functional hands do this kind of sidewalk chalk calligraphy before, but no one came close to this man's level of skill. He did it all with his feet!



I gave this man some money and hope you will too, if you see him. He had some photos at the beginning with him wearing various medals. Maybe there's an Olympics of sidewalk chalk calligraphy, and he won it?