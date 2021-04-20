Where are you going?
Zhonggulou Hotel

1 Shehui Rd, BeiYuanMen XiaoChi YiTiao Jie, Lianhu Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China, 710001
+86 29 8727 5018
This Guy Is Amazing

I've seen people with two fully-functional hands do this kind of sidewalk chalk calligraphy before, but no one came close to this man's level of skill. He did it all with his feet!

I gave this man some money and hope you will too, if you see him. He had some photos at the beginning with him wearing various medals. Maybe there's an Olympics of sidewalk chalk calligraphy, and he won it?
By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

