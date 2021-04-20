Where are you going?
Nova Venezia

China, Chongqing Shi, Nanan Qu, NanPing ShangQuan, 珊瑚路2号 邮政编码: 400060
Chongqing Pizza Chongqing China

Chongqing Pizza

People in Chongqing are going nuts for Nova Venezia, a new Italian restaurant. It's got some great dishes, such as eggplant parmesan, lasagne, gnocchi, and mind-blowing tiramisu.

Where Nova really shines is its pizza. It has the widest variety by far in Chongqing, including smoked salmon, carbonara, and the "American Pizza" with hot dogs and French fries (you won't be blamed if you pass on that one). Prices are super-reasonable, too.

By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

