Zhang Sanfeng Milktea Shop Lin Shi Yu Wan （ Long Tou Lu Er Dian ）, Siming Qu, Xiamen Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 361005

Warm Up with a Signature Milktea Winters in Xiamen can get pretty chilly, so warm up with one of Zhang Sanfeng's silky and hot milkteas as you carry on exploring the island. This little cafe has Hong Kong–style milktea on the menu, as well as European-style options, too. Worth a try, though, is their signature drink: Made with Sri Lankan tea, evaporated milk, and milk powder, this special milktea is topped off with raisins and almond flakes. There's also coffee drinks for those craving a latte or cappuccino. Zhang Sanfeng is named after a stray cat that was rescued on the island, so you'll see a product line bearing the little critter's caricature on sale.



