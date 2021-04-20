All About Wine and Family
Located on Mill Road Farm, a third-generation working farm outside Leesburg, Zephaniah Farm Vineyard is owned by Bill Hatch, whose father bought the land in 1950 with proceeds from the sale of his great-grandfather Zephaniah's steamboat company in California. However, it wasn't until 2002 that Bill made the shift from farming into viticulture. Cabernet Franc is the main draw, but Chardonnay, Merlot, Petit Manseng, Petit Verdot, Rose, and Viognier are abundant as well. Enjoy seated tastings amongst the antiques, heirlooms, and photographs in the family home, an 1830 manor house that was built by William Benton, who built nearby Oak Hill, the home of former President James Monroe. Upon meeting Bill, not only is he passionate about winemaking, he gladly shares his family, farm, and winery history even taking you into the vineyards to taste the grapes. Delicious.