Zenebech Injera 2420 18th street NW Washington, DC 20009

Little Ethiopia Food Tour The largest Ethiopian community outside of Ethiopia is located along U and 9th streets NW, in the historic 19th-century U Street and Shaw neighborhood—and it counts many of the greater D.C. area's 45 Ethiopian restaurants. Among them is a low-key, hole-in-the-wall called Zenebech (named for the family that owns it) where we feasted on "doro wat," a spiced chicken and egg stew regarded as the Ethiopian national dish. Oh and by the way, forget the utensils, we ate the Ethiopian way with the right hand on this tour and food is served family style! One way to experience this restaurant is through the Little Ethiopia Tour available through DC Metro Food Tours.