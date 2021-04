Sink Into a State of Spa Bliss at Zen

Warm up on a cold day at the Asian-inspired Zen Spa with a long pre-massage session in the steam room and pool. Top travel tip? If you’re feeling exhausted, head for a spa and you’ll feel like new again afterwards. Try the signature massage here, with stress-busting aromatic oils and hot stones, to help you sink into a state of spa bliss before you face that cold Toronto weather again.