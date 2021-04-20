Zekreet Peninsula Qatar

Art in the Desert East-west/West-east is the name of a desert installation by Richard Serra. This modern American sculptor has installed his work on the west coast of Qatar, an hour's drive from Doha, in the heart of the Zekreet Peninsula. The installation consists of four steel plates, two of which rise 48-ft above the ground and the others 55-ft so that they are all leveled with each other. The four plates rise out of the sand between two plateaus of gypsum on either side. You are driving across the desert thinking that there is nothing out there but sand and space, then these gargantuan plates appear in the middle of nowhere, and you have to think again. Get out of the car, walk from plate to plate, touch them, it's okay to write on them, take photographs. Where else will you have this opportunity? To get there you need a four-wheel drive and a GPS. The coordinates: N 25 31.019' E 050 51.948'