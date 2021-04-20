Where are you going?
222 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55802, USA
+1 218-722-9100
Sun 10am - 3pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 1am
Sat 10am - 1am

At Zeitgeist Cafe, you’ll find classic comfort food commingling with local beer, handcrafted cocktails, and an extensive selection of wine and whiskey. In addition to french fries, which the restaurant claims are the best in town, the menu features a wide range of American fare, from Gouda-stuffed dates, smoked salmon salads, and falafel sandwiches to bison burgers, pan-seared scallops, and a coconut-curry rice bowl. When it comes to the drinks, you’ll want to take advantage of daily happy hours offering deals like half-priced whiskey and $1 off glasses of wine. 

Beyond the fries, the best thing about Zeitgeist Cafe is that it’s part of a larger organization committed to community development. The space as a whole includes not only the cafe, but the Teatro for performances and the Zinema for film screenings. Stop by for a show by local Renegade Theater Company, or head straight to Zeitgeist for fun events like open-mic nights.
By Cinnamon Janzer , AFAR Local Expert

