Zealandia Eco-Sanctuary
53 Waiapu Road, Karori, Wellington 6012, New Zealand
| +64 4-920 9213
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Visit the Ecosanctuary at ZealandiaZealandia is a wildlife sanctuary right in the heart of Wellington that's open to the public. New Zealand has a fascinating bird history since it broke away and developed an ecosystem with no native mammal predators.
Because of this there are all fascinating and endangered species of bird in New Zealand that don't exist in the rest of the world, including the famous Kiwi, a symbol for New Zealand.
Rare in the wild, at Zealandia you have the chance of glimpsing one on one of their night tours around the park. Otherwise, it's a sprawling, beautiful reserve that you can visit during the day, spending hours getting lost on the trails and listening to the cacophony of birds that have settled there.