Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Zealandia Eco-Sanctuary

53 Waiapu Road, Karori, Wellington 6012, New Zealand
Website
| +64 4-920 9213
Visit the Ecosanctuary at Zealandia Wellington New Zealand

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Visit the Ecosanctuary at Zealandia

Zealandia is a wildlife sanctuary right in the heart of Wellington that's open to the public. New Zealand has a fascinating bird history since it broke away and developed an ecosystem with no native mammal predators.

Because of this there are all fascinating and endangered species of bird in New Zealand that don't exist in the rest of the world, including the famous Kiwi, a symbol for New Zealand.

Rare in the wild, at Zealandia you have the chance of glimpsing one on one of their night tours around the park. Otherwise, it's a sprawling, beautiful reserve that you can visit during the day, spending hours getting lost on the trails and listening to the cacophony of birds that have settled there.
By Liz Carlson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points