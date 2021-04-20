Where are you going?
Zany Beaver food truck

1859 W Grant Rd #103, Tucson, AZ 85745, USA
Website
| +1 855-889-6200
"Poutine" Comes to the Desert—in a Truck Tucson Arizona United States

More info

Mon - Fri 7am - 7pm
Sat 7am - 1pm

A husband-and-wife team have brought Canada's national junk-food, born in Québec in the 1950s, to Tucson—finally, you can eat "poutine" in southern Arizona! And it's even "local"...the "Zany Beaver" food-truck gets its cheese curds from local dairies, and the sodas are the old-fashioned glass-bottled kind from nearby Mexico.

In case you don't know what poutine is—it's french fries topped with squeaky fresh cheese curds then doused with hot brown gravy. Variations include topping the artery-clogging deliciousness with pulled pork, bacon, jalapeños...(One très chic restaurant in Montréal includes foie gras!)

Follow @ZanyBeaver on Twitter or Facebook to find out where they'll be located as they drive their offerings around this desert city...On this particular evening, they were, conveniently, camping out in the parking lot of a local microbrewery...There are frequent city-wide "food-truck round-ups" as well; Tucson is more eclectic than you might imagine...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

