Zane's Tavern

10 Village Square
Website
A Taste of Philly in Aspen-Snowmass

Zane’s Tavern is the local watering hole for both Aspen and Snowmass. The Snowmass location has a fun gaming pub atmosphere with jukebox, pool table, foosball table and shuffleboard table. They serve pub type fare but their specialty is the Philly in three different styles: Mushroom Philly, Regular Chicken Philly, Buffalo Chicken Philly. Another tasty treat that I have never seen before and was skeptical of at first is the Mac 'n' Cheese Wedges (a triangular bite of fried mac 'n' cheese). If you have to see the big game, then this is the place to watch any sporting event in Snowmass. They always have a game, or ESPN of one variety or another, playing on the numerous TVs—and they subscribe to the NFL Sunday Ticket package so you won’t miss a game. A word of warning—if your team is playing against a Philadelphia team, especially the Eagles, you might want to view the game somewhere else. (It is the headquarters for Philadelphia team viewing and you will be outnumbered and surrounded by Philly fans.) Still, it is a great place to hang out with friends and Snowmass locals.
By Holly Upper , AFAR Local Expert

