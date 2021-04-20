Rafting on the Zambezi River near Victoria Falls
Zambezi River, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe
White-water Rafting down the Zambezi RiverThat's me there hanging on for dear life!
This was the most exciting and terrifying experience of my life. The guide recognized a certain adventurous spirit in our group based on the fact that we were all serving in Peace Corps in various countries in Africa at the time, so he made this an extra exciting trip down the Zambezi.
Throughout the trip down the river, our boat flipped 4-5 times, way more than the other groups. I'm fairly certain that our guide capitalized on our adventurous natures and purposefully flipped our raft at least a couple of those times. (Don't worry, it was safe, I trusted him and we were trained well). Somehow I kept getting caught under the raft after each flip, but after reviewing documentation (ahem, see the photo) of the event, it seems hanging on for dear life to the cord probably had something to do with that.
I had been white-water rafting before, but nothing compared to this experience. I previously lived in Montana amongst avid whitewater kayakers, and some of those friends definitely envied my chance to raft this amazing Class 5 river.
I certainly can say that we deserved the beer at the end (although I was not expecting a long, vertical hike/climb out of the gorge to get to it). This was definitely an experience of a lifetime.
