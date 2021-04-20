Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Zakładka Food & Wine

Józefińska 2, 30-529 Kraków, Poland
Website
| +48 12 442 74 42
Zakładka Food & Wine Poland

More info

Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon 5pm - 10pm
Tue - Thur 12pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 11pm

Zakładka Food & Wine

After winning several Michelin stars and honorable mentions for other restaurants, chef Rafał Targosz opened his own bistro in Kraków’s Podgórze district, at the end of the footbridge connecting the two banks of the Vistula River. He named it Zakładka, which translates to “Across the Footbridge” or “Bookmark,” and began serving flawless food in a pleasantly informal setting. Today, visitors and locals alike crowd the restaurant each night for a taste of Targosz’s seasonal, Polish-meets-French fare. Dishes are constantly changing depending on what’s fresh, and daily specials are written in chalk on a blackboard. While the menu is relatively small, you’ll be hard-pressed to choose between the handful of tempting options.
By Dorota Wąsik , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points