Zakładka Food & Wine
After winning several Michelin stars and honorable mentions for other restaurants, chef Rafał Targosz opened his own bistro in Kraków’s Podgórze district, at the end of the footbridge connecting the two banks of the Vistula River. He named it Zakładka, which translates to “Across the Footbridge” or “Bookmark,” and began serving flawless food in a pleasantly informal setting. Today, visitors and locals alike crowd the restaurant each night for a taste of Targosz’s seasonal, Polish-meets-French fare. Dishes are constantly changing depending on what’s fresh, and daily specials are written in chalk on a blackboard. While the menu is relatively small, you’ll be hard-pressed to choose between the handful of tempting options.