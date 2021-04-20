Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Zadar

23000, Croatia
Website
Zadar Croatia

Zadar

Zadar’s charms won over the legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, who once called the scene here at dusk “the most beautiful sunset in the world.” At all hours of the day, the city boasts an old town with Roman ruins, medieval churches, sophisticated cafés, and outstanding museums. On Azamara’s Taste of Zadar walking tour, you will taste Napoleon Bonaparte’s favorite after-dinner drink, maraschino, distilled from the fruit of the marasca cherry tree, which grows wild along parts of the Dalmatian Coast. Take a guided bike ride along the Zadar Peninsula and learn about its days as the capital of Dalmatia, an era which spans some 1,000 years; then stop for a break at the picturesque Kolovare Beach.
Sponsored by Azamara Club Cruises

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points