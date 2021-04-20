Zadar
Zadar’s charms won over the legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, who once called the scene here at dusk “the most beautiful sunset in the world.” At all hours of the day, the city boasts an old town with Roman ruins, medieval churches, sophisticated cafés, and outstanding museums. On Azamara’s Taste of Zadar walking tour
, you will taste Napoleon Bonaparte’s favorite after-dinner drink, maraschino, distilled from the fruit of the marasca cherry tree, which grows wild along parts of the Dalmatian Coast
. Take a guided bike ride along the Zadar Peninsula and learn about its days as the capital of Dalmatia, an era which spans some 1,000 years; then stop for a break at the picturesque Kolovare Beach.
