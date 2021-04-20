Z Cuisine & A Côté [CLOSED]
2239 W 30th Ave, Denver, CO 80211, USA
| +1 303-477-1111
Bubbles and the Green FairyYou won't get a passport stamp, but you will take a trip to France when you settle into this intimate bistro. The twinkle lights, brick walls, and projected old-school subtitled films create a romantic and sexy spot that demands champagne and small plates of food you can't pronounce. Order some absinthe over ice and maybe a pretty green fairy will cozy up with you.
