Yue Wei Xian 283 Hebei Rd, Heping Qu, Tianjin Shi, China

Yue Wei Xian's Double Duty Dining: Cultural Museum and Cantonese Food If you're like me, you've visited plenty of cultural museums with fully furnished dining rooms or living rooms on display. Unfortunately, they're always neatly blocked off by cords and guards; no sitting down for a sense of what it might be like to live there. At Yue Wei Xian, you won't have that problem.



An upscale Cantonese-cuisine restaurant, Yue Wei Xian doubles as a museum, with tables placed amidst displays of antiques and cultural artifacts. The dining tables themselves aren't antiques, but the ambiance is fun and unique.



Food prices are a little on the high end, but that's forgiveable thanks to the setting. Cozy VIP rooms take the classiness up a notch, too (for a minimum order price).



Address: 和平区河北路283-285 号(睦南道口)



