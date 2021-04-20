Soothe Stressed Muscles at the Yuan Spa
Gray day outside? My favorite way to beat the bad weather blues is to dive into warmer waters, and the Asian-themed Yuan spa has a great hydrotherapy suite where you can do just that. Warm water helps soothe stressed muscles and there is nothing nicer on a freezing day than feeling warm all the way through. Take your time and make a few circuits between the 104-degree pool, sauna, and eucalyptus steam room before taking a cold refreshing plunge in the saltwater pool. You can book in for a spa treatment too or splurge and try their signature Five Elements Traditional Chinese Medicine–inspired rejuvenation treatment.