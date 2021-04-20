Where are you going?
Yuan Spa

1032 106th Ave, Suite 125, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
| +1 425-449-8788
Soothe Stressed Muscles at the Yuan Spa Bellevue Washington United States

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 10pm

Soothe Stressed Muscles at the Yuan Spa

Gray day outside? My favorite way to beat the bad weather blues is to dive into warmer waters, and the Asian-themed Yuan spa has a great hydrotherapy suite where you can do just that. Warm water helps soothe stressed muscles and there is nothing nicer on a freezing day than feeling warm all the way through. Take your time and make a few circuits between the 104-degree pool, sauna, and eucalyptus steam room before taking a cold refreshing plunge in the saltwater pool. You can book in for a spa treatment too or splurge and try their signature Five Elements Traditional Chinese Medicine–inspired rejuvenation treatment.
By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

