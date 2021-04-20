Young Joni 165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413, USA

Sun 12pm - 10pm Mon 4pm - 10pm Tue - Thur 4pm - 11pm Fri 4pm - 12am Sat 12pm - 12am

Young Joni Owned by James Beard-nominated chef Ann Kim, Young Joni is a Minneapolis favorite for creative, wood-fired pizzas. Here, pies—which are available on surprisingly delicious gluten-free crust for an additional $4—range from classic marinara and margherita to more creative options like the Korean BBQ with beef short ribs, mozzarella, scallion, arugula, sesame, and soy chili vinaigrette. Also available are a variety of plates for sharing, like grilled confit mushrooms with chestnut-miso butter, and pork belly ssäm with seasonal kimchi. Classic cocktails, craft beers, and organic, biodynamic wines round out the drink offerings, but guests are encouraged to bring their own bottle for a $20 corkage fee. If there’s a wait when you arrive, head down the adjacent alley and look for the red light. If it’s on, the restaurant’s Back Bar is open and you can enjoy a more extensive selection of cocktails while you wait for your table to be ready.