Young Joni
165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413, USA
| +1 612-345-5719
Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon 4pm - 10pm
Tue - Thur 4pm - 11pm
Fri 4pm - 12am
Sat 12pm - 12am
Young JoniOwned by James Beard-nominated chef Ann Kim, Young Joni is a Minneapolis favorite for creative, wood-fired pizzas. Here, pies—which are available on surprisingly delicious gluten-free crust for an additional $4—range from classic marinara and margherita to more creative options like the Korean BBQ with beef short ribs, mozzarella, scallion, arugula, sesame, and soy chili vinaigrette. Also available are a variety of plates for sharing, like grilled confit mushrooms with chestnut-miso butter, and pork belly ssäm with seasonal kimchi. Classic cocktails, craft beers, and organic, biodynamic wines round out the drink offerings, but guests are encouraged to bring their own bottle for a $20 corkage fee. If there’s a wait when you arrive, head down the adjacent alley and look for the red light. If it’s on, the restaurant’s Back Bar is open and you can enjoy a more extensive selection of cocktails while you wait for your table to be ready.
over 3 years ago
Young Joni is an expansive, year-old restaurant with leather-strapped chairs and a wide-mouthed wood-fired hearth. The restaurant has attracted national attention not only for the food and ambience, but also for the thoughtful cocktails from bar director Adam Gorski, the face of the new new wave. In an effort to stave off preconceptions, Gorski’s menu lists the flavors of a drink, rather than listing the brand-name spirits. A drink made with bitter, polarizing Fernet, say, might be just listed as having white clove or eucalyptus flavors, inviting even Fernet-haters to give it a chance.