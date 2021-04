Da Rasta Bar Tuwan, Shapingba, Chongqing, China

Da Rasta Bar Da Rasta feels part dive bar, part college bar, part hostel. It stays open quite late, so it's a good bet to swing by after everything else winds down. They have a good beer special and a cheap "brandy" that may not be brandy, but definitely contains alcohol. A lot of young expats and Chinese hang out here, and lots of people speak English. Everyone is super-friendly, and you might even meet someone who will offer to take you around town and show you the sights.