Yoshi's San Francisco

The Music of San Francisco
San Francisco is home to a diverse music and concert scene for all types of music lovers. The world-class San Francisco
Symphony, with Michael Tilson Thomas conducting, performs at the Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall. Find your inner Miles Davis with a concert at Yoshi’s in the historic Fillmore district or at the newly opened SFJAZZ Center in Hayes Valley. Up-and-coming rock bands come to the Independent and Fillmore theaters to enthusiastic, pulsing audiences. Small venue lovers will enjoy the intimate sets at Café du Nord. If time doesn’t allow a show, then stop by one of the city’s record stores—like the famous Amoeba Music on Haight Street.