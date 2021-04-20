Where are you going?
York Farmers Market

7509 Yonge
Website
| +1 905-886-9992
Wandering the Corn Maize Markham Canada

More info

Sun 10am - 4pm
Thur, Fri 10am - 7pm
Sat 9am - 5pm

This indoor market couldn't be more out of place if it tried, and that's just fine by me. This is a throwback to the Ontario of old, and should be experienced when you've got a bit of time on your hands, and find yourself a little north of downtown Toronto.

More than 30 vendors sell everything from fresh fruit and veggies, meats, eggs, cakes and pastries, breads, and this odd bundle of corn. My vendor offered me an 'a-maize-ing' deal on the whole lot. (See what I did there?)

I'm a sucker for local honey, so I never leave the market without at least one new jar (because I know I'll need something to dip all that bread into on the ride home).

Open Thursdays through Sundays (hours vary by day).
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
