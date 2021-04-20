Where are you going?
Yoo2 Rio de Janeiro

242 Praia de Botafogo
Website
| +55 21 3445-2000
Yoo2 Rio de Janeiro Rio De Janeiro Brazil
Yoo2 Rio de Janeiro

Located in Botafogo, the Yoo2 is a contemporary design hotel convenient to all that Rio has to offer. In the sleek, modern lobby, cool colors and warm woods complement a colorful plant wall and vibrant furnishings. The unique design continues in the Cariocally restaurant, where the parquet floor extends up the length of the bar. On the roof, another bar serves share plates and craft Cachaça cocktails by the pool. Rooms reflect Rio’s playful personality with a mix of palm-tree-printed ceilings and geometric-tiled floors. The Yoo2 Plus rooms offer a bit more space and views of Pão de Açúcar, while the Celebration and Sugar suites feature windows overlooking the Corcovado and Rio skyline.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

