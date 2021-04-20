yongin
Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
EverlandEvery Korean school kid dreams of Everland, and for good reason. As far as amusement parks go, it's 247 acres of festive fun, with coasters, a zoo, and even a water park—don’t forget your swimsuit!
Whether you are visiting Seoul with children or not, the K-Pop Hologram concert featuring Psy and his famous galloping dance is a pop-culture highlight you won’t want to miss.
Tip: Even though it's a complete Disneyland knockoff, the evening electrical parade is a great way to end the day.