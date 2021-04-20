Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

yongin

Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
Website
Everland Yongin-si South Korea

Everland

Every Korean school kid dreams of Everland, and for good reason. As far as amusement parks go, it's 247 acres of festive fun, with coasters, a zoo, and even a water park—don’t forget your swimsuit!

Whether you are visiting Seoul with children or not, the K-Pop Hologram concert featuring Psy and his famous galloping dance is a pop-culture highlight you won’t want to miss.

Tip: Even though it's a complete Disneyland knockoff, the evening electrical parade is a great way to end the day.
By Leslie Patrick , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points