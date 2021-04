Yonghe Yuwan 89 Nanhou St

Piping Hot Fishball Soup For a few yuan you can have a quick, cheap, yet satisfying hot snack. Yonghe Yuwan has several outlets around the city, and serves bowls of fresh fish balls in a clear broth. You can order individual bowls or have a combination of the shop's bestsellers. There are less than 10 items on the menu, including fish noodles, meat dumplings, and fish soup. The prices are so good, you'll want to try them all.