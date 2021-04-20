Toronto 10K

Sporting Life 10K, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Downtown Toronto
isn't usually associated with footracing, and it may seem strange that anyone would want to run in one of the busiest cities in the world, but a few times a year the downtown core is shut off from vehicular traffic and opened up to those who wish to pound the pavement. The Sporting Life 10K offers a great opportunity to get out and exercise, and to see downtown in a way few people ever really get to see it - quiet, calm, and relaxing. The race ends near the waterfront, close to the Skydome, the Air Canada
Center, and one of the city's best breweries - just one more reason to leave your car at home.