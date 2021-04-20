YOLO Bar
Jl. Raya Legian No.83A, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
+62 361 754082
Photo courtesy of YOLO Bar
You Only Live Once...so drink cheapThis venue has closed.
YOLO is like the bargain basement of bars. Every night has a different deal to draw in the crowds. It's only a tiny place but gets pretty packed on the weekends and every night in high season. Bar staff are fun and the crowd is young and after a while pretty loud. A great place to start your night in Kuta off right...or wrong depending on how you end up.