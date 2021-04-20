Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

YOLO Bar

Jl. Raya Legian No.83A, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
+62 361 754082
You Only Live Once...so drink cheap Kuta Indonesia

You Only Live Once...so drink cheap

This venue has closed.

YOLO is like the bargain basement of bars. Every night has a different deal to draw in the crowds. It's only a tiny place but gets pretty packed on the weekends and every night in high season. Bar staff are fun and the crowd is young and after a while pretty loud. A great place to start your night in Kuta off right...or wrong depending on how you end up.
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points