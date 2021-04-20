Yokohama Sogo Dept Store

Don't forget the omiyage

A lot of cultures have the tradition of bringing a small, often edible, gift for coworkers when you return from a trip. Japan calls it omiyage (おみやげ) and takes it very seriously. So seriously that train stations and airports overflow with the precious, regionally specific and individually wrapped things.



Sogo's depachika has a lot of beautiful omiyage options — crackers, cookies, cakes that you can get wrapped.