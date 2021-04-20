Yokohama Sogo Dept Store
２丁目-18-1 高島 Nishi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture 220-0011, Japan
| +81 45-465-2111
Sun - Sat 10am - 8pm
Meet a mascotIf you visit Japan and never run into a mascot, you really didn't get out enough. They're everywhere. Kids love them, adults love them. Go with it — just don't forget to say "Cheezu!"
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Danish Heart
These flaky, bite-sized pastries shaped like hearts will keep you going while shopping. The stand is at Sogo department store's depachika, the basement level food bazaar with bentos, cakes, omiyage, prepared foods, a liquor store and a grocery.
I got two of each mini heart — plain, sweet nuts and cheese — for less than $2.50.
Danish Heart has stands all over Tokyo.
almost 7 years ago
Don't forget the omiyage
A lot of cultures have the tradition of bringing a small, often edible, gift for coworkers when you return from a trip. Japan calls it omiyage (おみやげ) and takes it very seriously. So seriously that train stations and airports overflow with the precious, regionally specific and individually wrapped things.
Sogo's depachika has a lot of beautiful omiyage options — crackers, cookies, cakes that you can get wrapped.
