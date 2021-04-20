Where are you going?
Yokohama

Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan
Tokyo has a diverse collection of theme parks, large and small, from educational to purely entertaining. Crammed with charm and carnival rides Hanayashiki, Japan’s oldest amusement park, was built in 1853 originally as a public flower garden. Despite its small size, Hanayashiki offers great rides in a fairground style setting. KidZania Tokyo is an educational kid size city where children can experience over ninety distinct occupations and earn “KidZos,” special KidZania cash. KidZania gives children the opportunity to practice jobs like photographer, police officer, and tour guide. But no theme park in Tokyo can surpass the hugely popular, much-loved Tokyo Disneyland, which has the same style and attractions as Disneyland California.
By Erin Bogar , AFAR Local Expert

Meghan Gordon
almost 7 years ago

Japan has extremely talented home gardeners. Walk around a neighborhood in the spring, and you're bound to find some incredible blooms, often in the most modest of spaces.

