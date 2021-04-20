Yoho National Park
Field, BC V0A 1G0, Canada
| +1 250-343-6783
A Steep Hike For HooDoo ViewsBeginning in a shutdown campground, which was incredibly fascinating to wander through - think abandoned places where nature is reclaiming the land, the hike meanders softly along the degrading road and over a river. Then, the switchbacks begin - steep but reasonable through an area recovering from a wildfire. Higher up, you'll begin paralleling a canyon through a dense forest with a steep drop and a few landslides to navigate your way over.
After spending this whole time gaining elevation, you'll finally reach a bench to take a break on. From here a sign will point you towards either an upper or lower viewing point of the Hoodoos. Take the path to the upper view point, but bring those trekking poles because it's both steep and slippery.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Hiking to the Views in Yoho Park
With only a short time available, we decided to hike the 7km Paget Lookout trail. This is an out and back trail where you climb 1700 ft. to 7000 ft. via switchbacks. At the end of the trail there is an old fire lookout building from which the trail gets it's name. Paget Lookout was used up until the late 1970's as a fire lookout area for Yoho park staff.
There was a guest book in the lookout building - a fun way to see who’s been on the trail before you. I caught my breath, signed the book and then took some pictures of the gorgeous views. The hike was lovely but the best part after you climbed up from the valley were the vast views of the peaks around you.
More Info:
Paget Lookout (elevation gain 520 m) - 7 km return
Follow the trail to Sherbrooke Lake for 1.4 km. Take the right hand fork at the junction for Paget Lookout.
The Paget Lookout trailhead is at the Lake Wapta picnic area
http://www.ottsworld.com/blogs/hiking-yoho-park/
There was a guest book in the lookout building - a fun way to see who’s been on the trail before you. I caught my breath, signed the book and then took some pictures of the gorgeous views. The hike was lovely but the best part after you climbed up from the valley were the vast views of the peaks around you.
More Info:
Paget Lookout (elevation gain 520 m) - 7 km return
Follow the trail to Sherbrooke Lake for 1.4 km. Take the right hand fork at the junction for Paget Lookout.
The Paget Lookout trailhead is at the Lake Wapta picnic area
http://www.ottsworld.com/blogs/hiking-yoho-park/