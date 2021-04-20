Yoho National Park

Hiking to the Views in Yoho Park

With only a short time available, we decided to hike the 7km Paget Lookout trail. This is an out and back trail where you climb 1700 ft. to 7000 ft. via switchbacks. At the end of the trail there is an old fire lookout building from which the trail gets it's name. Paget Lookout was used up until the late 1970's as a fire lookout area for Yoho park staff.



There was a guest book in the lookout building - a fun way to see who’s been on the trail before you. I caught my breath, signed the book and then took some pictures of the gorgeous views. The hike was lovely but the best part after you climbed up from the valley were the vast views of the peaks around you.



More Info:

Paget Lookout (elevation gain 520 m) - 7 km return

Follow the trail to Sherbrooke Lake for 1.4 km. Take the right hand fork at the junction for Paget Lookout.

The Paget Lookout trailhead is at the Lake Wapta picnic area

http://www.ottsworld.com/blogs/hiking-yoho-park/