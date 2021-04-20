Yoga Vida Tucson
Yoga Vida is my favorite yoga studio in the nation, hands down. Although the desert is not everyone’s choice for a hot yoga class, the humidity and sweat inside the studio can actually be a welcome relief from the excessively dry temps outside. Yoga Vida offers the Bikram series without the Bikram dialogue, making it much more like a typical yoga class with teachers who address the spiritual side of the practice and use descriptors that make more sense than a Japanese ham sandwich. You won’t hear much about locking your knee at this studio but you will be encouraged to set your intentions and pay attention to your breath and at the end of class, Bonnie might say – as she once did to us – “Relax into the wonderment of stopping.” Drop-in classes are $14 and 5 or 10 class cards are available at discounted prices.