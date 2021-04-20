Yoga Tree Hayes
519 Hayes St
| +1 415-626-9707
Photo courtesy of Yoga Tree
Fri - Sun 9am - 8pm
Mon, Wed 9am - 9:30pm
Tue, Thur 7am - 9pm
Perfect Your Practice at Yoga Tree in San FranciscoOpened in the early aughts by Tim and Tara Dale, Yoga Tree is one of the largest yoga studios in the Bay Area and boasts some of its best instructors.
Students of any style of yoga—vinyasa, hatha, yin, iyengar—will find a class for them at one of Yoga Tree’s nine studios throughout San Francisco, Berkeley, and Marin.
Visit the sunny studio in Hayes Valley for a vinyasa class with Jason Bowman or hatha flow with Sean Haleen, and remember that there are two changing rooms and more than enough yoga supplies to support your practice.
Looking to make your trip to Yoga Tree a regular event? Get their beginner’s package: three classes for $30. Check the website for hours.