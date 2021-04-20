Where are you going?
Yoga to the People

12 St Marks Pl #2r, New York, NY 10003, USA
Website
| +1 917-971-1226
Free Yoga in the Lower East Side New York New York United States

More info

Sat, Sun 9:30am - 5:30pm
Mon 12am - 12am
Fri 5:30pm - 9:30pm

Free Yoga in the Lower East Side

In a city where it often seems absolutely nothing is free, my favorite way to save money is by attending the donation-only yoga sessions at Yoga to the People on St. Marks.

If you come with your own yoga mat, the classes are truly free. I always pay $5 and borrow one of their mats.

There are two floors of classrooms to meet the capacity need and the style is fairly typical vinyasa yoga. No positions are too hard to keep beginners from following along while there's still enough of a challenge to help regulars break a sweat.

Bring water, even in the cold winter, the classrooms can get very warm. There's a small changing area if you don't show up already appropriately dressed but there is no locker room or shower for changing after.

By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

