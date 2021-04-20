Where are you going?
Yoga Loca [CLOSED]

Coronado, CA, USA
Yoga on the Beach

Mary Farley is a yoga instructor with a studio like no other. Instead of cramped spaces with low ceilings and steamy windows, she gathers her students together on a vast beach that looks out towards the Pacific Ocean.

Perched on towels with eyes pointed toward the sea, yogis new and old are encouraged to challenge themselves physically and mentally.

I first attended Mary's morning class on New Year's Eve in December of 2012. During the one-hour session I moved from one pose to another while watching the fog lift over the water as two seals bobbed out in the waves.

Mary's gentle, but enthusiastic leadership made everyone (we ranged in age from 8 to 75) feel welcome and supported. She sent us off to 2013 by encouraging us to leave all of our disappointments "in the sand" and to look to the new year with open hearts.

If you are in Coronado and you want to workout in a whole new way, grab a towel and strike a pose!
By Kiara Downey , AFAR Local Expert

