Yoga Barn Jalan Raya Pengosekan, Peliatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia

Tap Your Yogi Powers at Bali's Yoga Barn One of the best parts of the Yoga Barn is how customizable it is. Want to go bonkers and immerse yourself in yoga, meditation, and raw foods from morning til night? You can absolutely (and affordably) do so. Want to mix a few asanas in with an exploration of Ubud, but not give up carbs or booze? Also possible.



The center is really just one giant yoga studio, offering classes in yoga, meditation, and tai chi from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. But, for those who do a little digging, it also has a small number of guest houses, which include breakfast at the on-site all-day cafe (yoga classes are extra). The best part is that it feels like it's in the rice paddies, but is really just a 10-minute walk from the center of Ubud.