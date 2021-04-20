Where are you going?
Akiba (ヨドバシカメラ マルチメディア)

１−１ Kanda Hanaokachō, Chiyoda-ku, Tōkyō-to 101-0028, Japan
Website
| +81 3-5209-1010
Electronics Shopping in Tokyo Tokyo Japan

More info

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 10pm

Akihabara (aka Akiba) is Tokyo's anime, manga, and electronics district. One Piece, Sword Art Online, and other popular anime dominate Akiba's giant billboards, while arcades and electronics shops command the neighborhood's streets.

One of the city's largest electronics shops is the towering Yodobashi Camera Akiba. A trip through this denkiya (electronics store) can easily lead to sensory overload. The bright fluorescent lights, floor after floor of cameras, computers, phones, washing machines, and store jingle on a constant loop make it a memorable experience.

In case your not in the market for electronics, the store also has sushi restaurants and a batting range.

By Erin Bogar , AFAR Local Expert

