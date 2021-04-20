Akiba (ヨドバシカメラ マルチメディア)
１−１ Kanda Hanaokachō, Chiyoda-ku, Tōkyō-to 101-0028, Japan
| +81 3-5209-1010
Photo courtesy of Austin Rea
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 10pm
Electronics Shopping in TokyoAkihabara (aka Akiba) is Tokyo's anime, manga, and electronics district. One Piece, Sword Art Online, and other popular anime dominate Akiba's giant billboards, while arcades and electronics shops command the neighborhood's streets.
One of the city's largest electronics shops is the towering Yodobashi Camera Akiba. A trip through this denkiya (electronics store) can easily lead to sensory overload. The bright fluorescent lights, floor after floor of cameras, computers, phones, washing machines, and store jingle on a constant loop make it a memorable experience.
In case your not in the market for electronics, the store also has sushi restaurants and a batting range.
