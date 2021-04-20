Yndo Hotel
Old-world charm meets sleek contemporary style at this gracious Bordelaise mansion, set in the heart of the city’s historic center. Here, you’ll find all the amenities of a first-rate boutique hotel, including impeccable service, quality food and wine, and beautiful common areas. Whether you opt for a “secret” room or one of the five enormous suites, you can also expect modern design that maximizes comfort as well as luxurious bathrooms stocked with Hermès products. A homemade breakfast, glass of wine in the courtyard, and gourmet snack in the art-bedecked dining room are just the cherries on top at this lovely hotel.