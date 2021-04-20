YMCA of the Rockies Estes Park Center
2515 Tunnel Rd
| +1 970-586-3341
Photo by Joshua Berman
Reserve a Family Cabin Near Rocky Mountain National ParkThere are 200 family cabins for rent at the YMCA of the Rockies Estes Park Center.
If you're visiting the Rocky Mountain National Park area and NOT camping, there are plenty of hotels in town, and wonderful B&Bs and big lodges in the mountains, and then ... there is the YMCA of the Rockies.
With 200 family cabins and 9 lodges, the YMCA of the Rockies has a capacity for thousands of guests, but you would never know it, as the sloping, forested 860-acre property easily swallows up and accommodates large groups. The Estes Park Y is adjacent to Rocky Mountain National Park. Actually, this YMCA family center was built in 1907, pre-dating the park by seven years.
Today, the center hosts conferences, gatherings, reunions, and tourists from both near and far. When I last stayed there, our cabin was a comfortable 3-bedroom affair with a fireplace, full kitchen, and amazing view of the mountains. In the fall, the porch is a front-row seat as elk herds wander in to rut, bugle and rest in the trees.
YMCA of the Rockies reservation telephone: 888-613-9622. Seasonal rates and specials: from Sept. 28 to May, 2015, cabins start at $99/night, with an ongoing “3 nights for the price of 2” special throughout fall and winter. Be sure to ask about how you can contribute to the GRACE program, an effort to help families dealing with pediatric cancer have a vacation at the YMCA property.